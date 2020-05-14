

Doris Marie Ravelli



Doris Marie Ravelli passed away peacefully with her family on May 7th, 2020. Doris was born on April 14th, 1930 in Eureka California. She graduated from Eureka High School. As a child Doris helped her parents at their shoe repair shop. This is where she developed the customer service skills she would need for her career as a banker at Bank of America. Doris worked as a bank manager in San Francisco and San Anselmo, she retired after 43 years. She moved back to Eureka to help take care of her mother and continued to work part time at the bank. Doris loved to travel to Hawaii and Italy. She enjoyed throwing small gatherings with friends for any and all occasions. Doris enjoyed spending time in South Lake Tahoe with her son Anthony (Abi), and grandchildren Josh and Kendra. She enjoyed gardening and her weekly trips to the beauty salon. Doris in preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Gemma, brother Bruno, and daughter in-law Abi. She is survived by her son Anthony, grandchildren Josh and Kendra. In leu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice.



