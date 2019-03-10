DOROTHY LOREDDA POFF

Born July 15,1928

Reed OK

Passed February 3, 2019

Laid to Rest Feb 19, 2019-Lawncrest Memorial Park, Redding, CA

Dorothy always used her middle name "Loredda", her relatives would call her Reedie and Wheedie and of course Grandma. Lins would sometimes call her Rosie, to tease her. Loredda was the 8th child of 11. Her father played the violin and mother played the piano. Music was a big part of her life, most siblings played an instrument, she played the guitar. As a child she picked cotton to help the family. At the age of 15, she moved to Stockton CA to live with her sister Avenell. Her first job there was working in the laundry at General Hospital in French Camp. She walked to and from work each day. A smitten young man named Lorenzo (Lins) Poff watched her walk by the tire shop every day. One day he started talking to her and three weeks later they were married in Reno. She was 18, he was 26. They were happily married 52 years until his death in April of 1998. Dancing was a big part of their life. Their song was "Waltz Across Texas". Their only daughter, Carolyn, was born in December 4, 1946 in Stockton, CA. In 1947, they moved to Dove Creek, CO, to be close to his family and to farm pinto beans. On April 6, 1951 Larry was born in Cortez, CO. In 1952, they moved to Arcata CA where Stan was born on April 9, 1957. Loredda enjoyed bowling, roller skating, water skiing, camping and travelling in their RV. They shared a ranch with Al and Charlene "Punky" Poff. Loredda loved her horse Foxy. They owned the passenger department of TP Tire Service in Arcata until they retired in 1982 and moved to Redding, CA. Loredda is survived by her children Carolyn (Ed) Jeffres, Larry (Donna) Poff, Stan (Lori) Poff, grandchildren Ted Jeffres, Kristen (Chris) Williams, Chad (Alicia) Poff, Casey (Sarah) Poff, Cara (Brad) Battilocchi, great grand children Mykalyn Stahr, Shane Porr, Lane Poff, Lily Battilocci, Brooke Poff, Cody Poff, Bo Battilocchi, and Charley Poff, siblings Wyman Weldon and Helen Fursman. Deceased: husband Lorenzo Poff, parents, Maud and Nellie Weldon, Maudie Farmer, Herschel Weldon, Ronal Medford Weldon, Ellen Rowe, Wandan Louise Cleaver and Vernon "Bo" Weldon. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary