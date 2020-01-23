|
|
DOROTHY SCALVINI
1926-2020
Dorothy Marie (Anderson) Scalvini, of Ferndale, passed away on January 16th 2020 at the age of 93. Dorothy was born on September 3, 1926 at Trinity Hospital in Arcata, to Swedish immigrants.
Dorothy attended Arcata Grammar School, graduated from Arcata Union High School in 1944, and attended Humboldt State College. A highlight of her childhood was going to the World's Fair on Treasure Island in 1939 with her family. It was her first trip to San Francisco. When the family arrived at the Golden Gate Bridge, she sat on the floor of the car because she was scared of all the cars.
On a blind date she met George Scalvini from Ferndale. They married in 1953 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Dorothy was raised Lutheran, but converted to Catholicism and embraced her role in George's large Italian family. She was affectionately known as Nonie to her grandchildren and Zia to her nieces and nephews. Dorothy moved to George's family ranch near Centerville, and quickly learned to drive as the ranch near the ocean was a long way from town and Arcata. Dorothy started work at the Bank of America in Arcata, then moved to the Ferndale branch, retiring in 1985. Remarkably, she was safely driving from the ranch to town until she was 92.
While working at the bank, Dorothy and George raised their four children at the family ranch. She always had a garden, canned and froze the vegetables, and loved flowers, especially begonias. The family spent summer vacations at Benbow, Tahoe, or Shasta Lakes, camping and water skiing. After retirement Dorothy and George enjoyed traveling throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Dorothy's life was about commitment and love. She treasured her parents, loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and her great grandchild. She opened her heart and home to extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Dorothy's sense of civic duty led her to be an elections poll worker and member of the Ladies American Legion Axillary for many years. She volunteered at the Ferndale Museum and was recognized as Volunteer of the Year. She was a member of the Assumption Church in Ferndale at which she was involved in the Ladies Guild and many annual events. She loved music, played the piano and sang in the church choir. She instilled a love of reading in her children and grandchildren and volunteered at the elementary school library reading time.
At Dorothy's 50th high school class reunion the organizers (Dorothy included) had so much fun they decided to meet monthly for lunch and named themselves the "magnificent seven." Many members of the group enjoyed this friendship until their 70th class reunion. Dorothy had many strengths she brought to her role as mother, grandmother, community member and employee but above all, she was kind. She was very supportive of her children and grandchildren in whatever activity they were involved with: their education, 4-H and FFA projects, and sports.
She is survived by children Stephen Scalvini, Lorraine (Sid) Pedrotti, and Kenneth Scalvini, grandchildren Ryan (Jennifer), Brennan, Matthew, and Jenna Pedrotti, great-granddaughter Adley Pedrotti, nieces Kris Sundquist and Kathy Weed, and numerous family members in the U.S and Sweden. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick and Selma Anderson, sister Jane (Harry) Sundquist, husband George, and daughter Frances.
Funeral services will be held on January 25, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ferndale, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Mario Jo Laguros and Deacon Tom Silvia officiating. Reception to follow at the Veterans Memorial Building 1100 Main Street Ferndale. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ferndale Fire Department at P. O. Box 485 or the Frances Scalvini Memorial Scholarship C/O Ferndale Union High 1231 Main Street, both in Ferndale, CA 95536.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 23, 2020