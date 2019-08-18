|
|
Dr. Dorothy Stimson
November 10, 1922-July 5, 2019
On July 5th, 2019, Dr. Dorothy Stimson, beloved mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the Ida Emmerson Hospice House in Eureka, California, surrounded by family.
Dorothy Stimson was born in San Diego California on November 10, 1922. Dorothy was small in stature but was a very strong and independent child, the youngest of four children. She often regaled her grandchildren with stories about her childhood spent reading the dictionary from front to back (several times), watering the "entire" avocado ranch by herself which required dragging heavy duty hoses and sprinklers, walking three miles to and from her high school every day, and being a well-regarded student and respected hall monitor. Dorothy was also an athlete. In her late teens Dorothy performed at various roller skating rinks as part of a team of three, two young fellows and herself. They were known locally for their acrobatics and dance routines.
Dorothy gave birth to two boys, Michael Joseph Stimson in 1945 and Daniel Edward Stimson in 1948, while her husband "J" was serving in the Pacific as a Navy navigator and submariner during and after World War II. As if raising two small boys while her husband was frequently at sea for long periods of time wasn't enough of a challenge, Dorothy signed up to be a foster parent and fostered several children while her children were very young.
When J was ready to retire from the Navy in 1957, Dorothy and J successfully opened and ran their own hobby shop that they named "South Bay Plaza Hobby and Arts". Dorothy worked as a full-time manager, buyer and clerk there until 1963 when she decided to go back to school when her oldest son Michael entered college. She continued to work at the Hobby and Arts store until 1967 when they sold the store, so she could obtain her teaching credential and begin her teaching career at age 45. She worked in the Chula Vista Elementary School District starting as a 1st grade teacher at Silver Wing School. In 1969, she started her 6-year stint as a Miller-Unruh Reading Specialist and in the following five years, also achieved her first solo airplane flight, obtained her private pilot license, became a member of Mensa, joined the professional international honor society of women educators, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, obtained a Master of Arts degree in education and started her PhD. She obtained her PhD in 1979 and shortly after became Principal of Otay School where she would be principal for eight years. During this time, she "adopted" her daughter Elvira Munoz who would become her treasured and lifelong friend.
In 1981, Dorothy lost her son Michael to heart disease when he was 36 years of age. Being the strong and resilient woman that she was, she continued to achieve in her career becoming President of the Chula Vista Administrators Association in 1985 and receiving an award for services rendered to Scripps Memorial Hospital as a board member.
In 1987, Dorothy lost her second son, Daniel, also to heart disease, when he was 39 years of age. During this time, she was the much-loved Principal of Greg Rogers School, was a member of Soroptimist International and received a Delta Gamma Scholarship Award. She continued to work as a principal through 1993 to retire at the age of 71. Upon retirement and according to a dream J had, she and J had bought property in Dangerfield, Texas, on which their son Daniel had built a home she designed for the site on Lonestar Lake, architecture having been a lifelong interest of hers. They enjoyed the beauty and tranquility of the lake until J's passing in 1994.
After J's death Dorothy remained in Texas until 1997 when she decided that she missed her friends back in her childhood home of San Diego. She lived in Coronado and then Bonita starting to work again in 2002 when she was hired by San Diego State University as a Supervisor of Student Teachers at age 79. In 2007, she moved from Bonita to be closer to her family in Humboldt County, California. She lived in Northern California, continuing to awe her grandchildren with her stories and accomplishments until her passing.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters-in-law, Margaret Stimson (Andy Gordon) and Janet Stimson, niece Doris Odenthal (Eugenie Newton), Nephew Charlie (Bridgette) Odenthal, grandchildren, Clea (Glen) Frazier, Michael (Marian) Stimson, Talitha (Brian) Hodgson, Valency (Tom) Fitzgerald, and Michelle (Conall) McCarthy, and, great-grandchildren, Val Frazier, Sean and Katelyn Fitzgerald, Tiernan Langtry, Catherine and Rebecca Kavalauskas, Chloe McCarthy, and Josephine, Justin and Molly Stimson.
Dorothy's family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the cadre of caregivers that graced her doorstep over the past years including and especially Emily and Lisa and the Visiting Angels staff. Very special thanks go out to the two Leticias, Maria, and Kenya who were there more and more as she needed 24-hour help and finally thank you to Hospice of Humboldt and the Ida Emmerson Hospice House whose loving care guided all of us through the last months, weeks, days and hours of Dorothy's full and wonderful life.
Donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to Hospice of Humboldt and Miranda Rescue.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 18, 2019