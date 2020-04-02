|
|
DOROTHY SWEET
1926-2020
Dorothy Jeanne Sweet passed away in her home in Eureka on March 20, 2020, from complications of old age. We heard her say many times she'd had a good life – it was full of fun, family, adventure and art.
"Dottie" was born August 4, 1926, to Fred and Imogene Ashman in Costa Mesa, California, the last of three girls. She told us happy stories of growing up near the beach before it was crowded. She graduated from La Jolla High School in 1943, and then received a BA in Art from San Diego State.
She married Robert (Bob) Stocum in 1948, and during their first years together, they lived at Pecwan and Somes Bar teaching school. Teaching in these more remote areas during the late 40s and early 50s required you to do everything including preparing the school house, driving the school bus, cooking the kids' lunches, and finally... teaching. They shared many wild adventures during this time.
As children were born, they moved to Eureka, and besides being a great mother, she frequently worked. She obtained her teaching credential from Humboldt State in the 1960s and taught Special Education as well as art classes for College of the Redwoods, Adult Education, and extension courses for HSU and UC Davis. She also enjoyed working at Daly's Department Store as a clerk, clothes buyer and fashion consultant.
Art was always important to her; she was an active member and president of the Redwood Art Association. Her favorite medium during these years was acrylic, and her paintings won a number of first and best-of-show prizes locally. Her paintings were also displayed in galleries throughout the state.
Her husband Bob passed in 1974. In 1978, she married Ray Sweet, and life as an empty-nester and then a retired couple, was indeed "sweet". She had many creative outlets, and during this time, along with her painting, she also added the media of fabric and beads. She specialized in designing and creating one-of-a-kind wearable art pieces, including award-winning jackets and outfits.
Dottie and Ray traveled internationally, with trips to Nepal, Peru, Guatemala, India and Africa. Not only did she delight in learning about various cultures, she also relished collecting odds and ends from each of these countries to adorn her fabric creations. Dottie shared art lessons with children in some of these areas, and took photos that she later painted.
Besides traveling, they enjoyed a summer home in Hyampom with children and grandchildren. While at this secluded retreat, she spent time assisting with the building of a cabin, cooking for the family and friends that helped build the cabin, gardening, painting, and (probably her favorite) celebrating many holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions. She even hosted her daughter's wedding there.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents and sisters, her first husband, Robert Stocum, and her second husband, Ray Sweet. She is survived by her children Jon (and Patty) Stocum of Bayside, Robin (and Eileen) Stocum of Helena, CA, and Kristen (and Vernon) Callahan of Blue Lake; and grandchildren Byron Stocum and Kenny Stocum.
Special appreciation goes to Dottie's caregivers who assisted her and the family for several years. You are amazing women.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Redwood Art Association or the Morris Graves Museum. A celebration of life (unknown date due to the current health crisis) will be announced in the future.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 2, 2020