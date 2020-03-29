|
|
DOUGLAS COLEMAN
8/29/1930 - 3/20/2020
Douglas Scott Coleman, beloved husband of Rita C. Coleman for 69 years, passed away peacefully from a stroke. He was surrounded by his wife, daughters Debra Lake (Mike), Brenda
Hammock (Dale), his brother Jack R. Coleman (Patricia), and pastor Michael Delamarian. He is also survived by 3 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 2 great granddaughters, 2 great grandsons, and a sister Wilma L. Wilcox. His brother Thomas C. Coleman preceded him in death. A memorial service will be held in the future.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 29, 2020