Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Coleman


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Coleman Obituary
DOUGLAS COLEMAN
8/29/1930 - 3/20/2020

Douglas Scott Coleman, beloved husband of Rita C. Coleman for 69 years, passed away peacefully from a stroke. He was surrounded by his wife, daughters Debra Lake (Mike), Brenda
Hammock (Dale), his brother Jack R. Coleman (Patricia), and pastor Michael Delamarian. He is also survived by 3 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 2 great granddaughters, 2 great grandsons, and a sister Wilma L. Wilcox. His brother Thomas C. Coleman preceded him in death. A memorial service will be held in the future.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -