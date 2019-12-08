|
DOUGLAS 'DOUG' DAVIS
1934-2019
Douglas "Doug" Darrel Davis, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in his home surrounded by family.
Doug was born July 15, 1934, in Ada, Oklahoma to Earl and Jewel Davis.
He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Sharon Davis; his daughters, Darla Hill, Sherri Markle, and Barbara Davis; his son Eric Davis; his sisters Barbara Menk and Sharon Daniel; and 24 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchild.
He was proceeded in death by his son Douglas Kent Davis and sister Wanda Webb.
Doug was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the Navy. After serving in the Navy, he spent over 45 years working for Simpson. He spent most of his life in McKinleyville, before moving to West Sacramento where he spent his final years. He quickly made friends in his new town and was known as the neighborhood watch. He enjoyed knowing everything that was going on in the neighborhood, talking to all his neighbors, "supervising" the home builders, and checking on the levees. If he wasn't supervising the neighborhood, he enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At his request no formal services will be held.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 8, 2019