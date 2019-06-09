Douglas (Doug)

George Reece



April 12, 1966

May 22, 2019

Douglas (Doug) Reece, 53, of Galt, CA died May 22, 2019. He was born in Eureka, CA, to Evelyn Reece and educated in the Fortuna Public Schools. During high school, he attended Boys State and became an Eagle Scout. He received his undergraduate Agriculture Business Degree from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, CA. He completed his Masters in Education through the San Joaquin County Office of Education.

On July 10, 1993, he was married to Cheryl Rippe at Saint Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Riverbank, CA. They have three children.

Doug was employed by Oak View Elementary School in Acampo since 2002. He was also previously employed at Zacky Farms in Fresno, John Taylor Company in Walnut Grove, and Cargill Nutrena in Manteca. He and his family were very active with the Future Farmers of America and the Sacramento County Fair. In addition, he was a member of the Sacramento County Farm Bureau and the Galt Agriculture Boosters.

His primary passions were his children, his nephew and the children of the community. Doug played softball on the Hay Dogs Softball Team. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping as well as Oak View Elementary and Galt High School school-related events.

He leaves his beloved wife Cheryl; his sons Ian and Ethan; and his daughter Sarah all of Galt. He also leaves his mother Evelyn Reece, brother Steven Crabtree, his sisters: Sena (Patrick) Mitten and Twila (Crabtree) Colia, in-laws Lauri Rippe of Oakdale, Shelayne (Rippe) Higgs and Richard Cardoza and his nephew Chase Higgs, all of Oakdale and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry McCarthy, father-in-law Clarence Rippe of San Jose, mother-in-law Emmalene (Hermreck) Rippe of Oakdale, brother-in-law Bradley Rippe of Oakdale, and grandmother Agnes Russell of Fortuna.

Mass will be celebrated at St. Joachim's Catholic Church at 13392 East Lockeford Ranch Road, Lockeford, CA on Monday, June 17th at 9:30 a.m. A Celebration of Life for Doug will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Galt High School, Warriors Gymnasium, 145 N. Lincoln Way in Galt.

Memorial gifts in Doug's memory can be made to the Doug Reece Memorial Youth Foundation, c/o Kate McDonald, P.O. Box 719, Acampo, CA 95220. Please designate if you would like the funds used for the Youth Agriculture Community or Oak View Elementary School.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lodi Funeral Home in Lodi, CA. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 9, 2019