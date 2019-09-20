|
|
DUDLEY W. PURYEAR
1923-2019
Dad was born in Hartselle Alabama to William M and Esther Puryear on May 20 1923. He was the youngest of two siblings. He had great stories about his childhood and playing high school football. He is joined by his brother John Puryear (deceased) .
He joined the Army in 1942 during the WW2 conflict. He served in North Africia, Sicily Italy, France and Germany.
He was in 2 invasions: Anzio Italy and Southern France. He received numerous awards and metals.
After his discharge in 1946 he met his future wife Dorothy Seiter on a bus in California.They were married for 66 years until her passing in 2012.
They have two children William E Puryear and Elizabeth Puryear. four grandchildren Andrew and Jeremy Carter, Bryce Puryear (deceased) and Ciara Williams 5 great grandchildren Evan, Tyler, Hailey and Sean
Carter and Nathan Williams
Dad was a school psychologist for Humboldt County Schools. He and Mom retired and moved to Arizona. He was a master clip artist cutting out interesting pictures out of magazines. He loved watching the birds especially the cardinals. Great memories of us skiing on Horse Mt. He and Mom traveled the world. He trained the family dog, cat and parakeet to do tricks. He was a kind and gentle person He always said something positive in a negative situation.
Military honor service will be held Oct 4 at 2:30 at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix AZ. Condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 20, 2019