

Duncan B MacLaren, 77, died peacefully at home on the evening of May 22, 2019.

He was born and raised in Hudson, Ohio, graduating from Western Reserve Academy (Hudson, OH) in 1959 and earning his BSME in Mechanical Engineering from General Motors Institute (Flint, MI) in 1964. An active member of the Society of Automotive Engineers, he worked for many years for Terex and General Electric in Texas, Ohio, and Upstate New York--and his jobs allowed him to travel throughout the world.

In 2000, he and his wife, Betty, retired in Humboldt County, California, where he was an active volunteer for KEET Television, Humboldt Mediation Services and the Board of Elections, among others. He was an avid fan of bluegrass music and played the autoharp. He enjoyed restoring homes and rebuilding Cushman Motor Scooters and Model A Ford's.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty, and children, Loren and his wife Emma, and Emily and her husband Stuart Evans, and grand-daughter Vivienne Evans. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 30, 2019