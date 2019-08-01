|
|
Dwaine R Burgess
Dwaine R Burgess passed peacefully on May 8th, 2019 in Medford, Oregon. He was born June 5, 1945 in San Luis Obispo to W.R. (Sam) Burgess and Jessie Burgess. He grew up in Kettenpom until he graduated 8th grade from Hoaglin-Zenia School. Dwaine, or "Burgie", as he was fondly called by friends, boarded out with local families while attending South Fork High School in Miranda. Dwaine served in the National Guard from in Eureka, California. After high school Dwaine worked in the sawmill industry for many years until he decided to be re-trained as a computer technician because the forestry industry was in huge decline. He worked as a technician in Sacramento and also for DELL in Oregon. He is survived by his sister, Lynn Burgess Moore, her spouse Bill Moore of Kettenpom, his ex-wife and high school sweetheart, Susan K (Burnette) Meyers, their son, Kenny Burgess, and his spouse, Shelly, her children, Ryan and Taylor Ripley, Dwaine and Sue's daughter, Kerrie Bjorge, her spouse Michael Bjorge, their children, Zane Bjorge and Natalie Bjorge, his niece, Amy (Wood) Duerfeldt, her spouse, John, his nephew, Casey Wood, his spouse, Natasha, and their children, Madisyn Wood and Peyton Wood. Niece by marriage, Nicole Moore, and her son, Cole. A celebration of Dwaine's life will be held at the Blocksburg Town Hall at 10:00 am on August 4th, 2019, in Blocksburg, California. For more information, please feel free to contact Lynn at 707-923-3801.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 1, 2019