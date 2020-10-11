January 5, 1929 -September 17, 2020

Bobbie Thode passed away on September 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, California. She will be greatly missed by family and friends as she was "Everyone's Mom." Mom always had a smile, food to share and a place to stay for guests. She could light up a room with her laugh; nothing brought her more joy than her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Born and raised in the fishing village of Grand Bank, Newfoundland, Mom found her way as a young adult to work and live with relatives in Buffalo, New York. There, on a blind date, she met the love of her life, George Thode. They were married sixty-seven years. Bobbie and George raised three children: Carl, Michelle and Cheryl.Mom was active in her church and made many long-lasting friendships there. The Thode house was always full of family and friends coming and going; birthdays and holidays were noisy, vibrant ocassions that Mom looked forward to enthusiastically. She particularly enjoyed making Christmas cookies with her family each year; no gathering was complete without her cranberry "pink stuff" jello. Mom also enjoyed making (and gifting) jewelry and was an accomplished seamstress, as she sewed clothing for all of us growing up over the years. We're sure she is now watching QVC and buying jewelry, among other things!Bobbie is survived by her husband, George; son Carl (Judy) Thode; daughter Cheryl (Dolph) Swift; grandchildren David (Lindsey) Scotti, Michael (Tabatha) Scotti, Madeline (Scott Mandell) Thode, and Megan Thode. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Hunter and Haylee Scotti and James Mandell. They were her "little tweetums". Also surviving her is Andrew Scotti. She was preceded in death by her daughter Michelle Scotti Abernathy.Due to current restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date. Until then, hug those you love.