Earl H. Wilfong, husband, father, grandfather died on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 96 years old in Eureka, CA due to complications following a stroke. He resided in Eureka, CA and worked as a logger throughout the Humboldt County from the 1950's until he retired in 1988. He was known as the best logger in Humbolt county. Earl will be remembered for his love of family and his gentle spirit. He is survived by 4 daughters and 1 son; 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He served in World War 2 in the Navy and received several medals for his dedicated service to his country.