Earl Vernon Villier
1929 - 2020
Earl Vernon Villier

Earl Vernon Villier passed away June 7, 2020 at Eureka, CA hospital. Vern, as he was known to family & friends, was born on May 27, 1929 to Forrest & Ruth - Jondahl - Villier in Wendam, MN.
He grew up in Guthrie - Cass Lake, MN. Vern is survived by his wife Ruth and several stepchildren, his sisters Nadine Villier Rude of Crescent City, CA & Patricia Ryan of Superior, WI, several nieces & nephews.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents, two infant brothers and his brother Kenny of Cass Lake, MN, and three brothers-in-law, Marrion (Lucky) Rude, Doug Jacobsen, and Gene Ryan, 3 nephews, Mike, Jerry, and Dennis Rude.
Vern was Police Chief in Blue Lake, CA; was active in American Legion, Moose, Elks Club, & Model A clubs.
Vern was much loved and will be missed by all.

Published in Times-Standard on Aug. 25, 2020.
