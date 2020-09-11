Born - 11/19/49Passed - 9/2/2020

Eddie (James E. Weeks) was raised on Elk River Road and attended Jones Prairie Elementary, Jacobs Jr. High, and graduated from Eureka Senior High. Immediately after high school graduation Eddie joined the United States Army and became a paratrooper just as his father before him . He served in Vietnam Nam and came home a hero. After serving in the military he came back to Eureka and settled there. He married his wife Sandy and they went on to have four children - Roy Weeks, Jennifer (Weeks) Holgersen, Jeff Weeks and Diana Weeks. Eddie also leaves his siblings Diana Belak, Mickie Vanni and Norm Weeks and beloved son-in-law Eddie Holgersen. Ed leaves several nieces and nephews and grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his son Jeff Weeks, mother and father Ed and Mickey Weeks and a brother Larry Weeks. Eddie was known for his love and expertise of carpentry. In addition he was a journeyman plumber and all around handyman.Rest In Peace brother as you join our loved ones above.