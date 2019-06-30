EDGAR BLISS FRISBEE



Edgar was born December 14, 1937, to Freeman and Myrtle Lorine Frisbee. He suddenly went home to Jesus on May 22, 2019. He lived most of his life in Humboldt County, graduating from Arcata High School.

As a child, Edgar found his passion by singing hymns in church with his sibling's twins - May Fregoso and Fay Layton, Don Frisbee Sr. and Carl Frisbee, known as the Frisbee Kids. As an adult, Edgar sang at family gatherings and anywhere there was Karaoke. His family, friends, and fans said he sounded just like George Jones. He kept his guitar in his car so he could play anytime. The family would sing, clap and dance. Music was a big part of our family culture. A big part of the music is silenced in our family by his passing.

Edgar was predeceased by his parents Freeman and Lorine, brothers Donald and Carl, and recently his aunt Irene Poer. Edgar is survived by his children Debra Rogers and Douglas Frisbee of Eureka and their children; his twin sisters Fay Layton of Oklahoma and May Fregoso of Eureka, his girlfriend Barbara, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Mad River Hospital that did everything they could to save him.

Services will be held at New Hope Church of God, 2022 Sutter Road, McKinleyville on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 30, 2019