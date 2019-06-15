Resources More Obituaries for EDITH LEWIS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? EDITH (EDIE) LEWIS

Edith (Edie) Lewis was born October 27, 1924, in Navarro, CA to Ainsley and Frances Skinner and passed in Eureka, May 16, 2019, at the age of 94. The family moved to Humboldt County when she was 5 years old and to Eureka the following year where she started school in the old Lincoln School and has lived here ever since.

She graduated from Eureka High School in June 1942 as secretary of the class and has been involved in all the class reunions.

She worked at Daly's and PG&E during the war and married Bob in March 1946, three months to the day he was discharged from the Navy having served four years in the Pacific. They raised two sons, Jim and Bill and she was the Den Mother for them when they were in Cub Scouts. She loved going to Bill's baseball games from Little League to American Legion.

She loved to play golf, taking it up at the age of 40 and played to the age of 89. Had a Hole-In-One August 1994 on #5 at Baywood Golf & Country Club. She enjoyed her golfing trips out of the area with the girls from Beau Pre and Redwood.

On the 50th anniversary of the Humboldt County Women's Bowling Assoc., she was named Woman of the Year having been the first treasure. She also belonged to the "600" Club.

She was President of Marshall P.T.A., Captain of Beau Pre and Baywood Women's Golf Association, President of Women's Golf Association of Northwestern California and Eureka Women's Golf Association. She served as President, Vice-President, Secretary and Treasurer of The Redwood Nile Club #7.

After retirement from Campton Electric Supply in the late '80s, she and Bob traveled the United States twice and Canada in their RV sightseeing and playing golf, plus taking cruises with his Navy buddies and wives.

She enjoyed working in her garden, especially her rose garden, getting down on her hands and knees even at age 90.

Besides her loving family, she leaves her special friends, Judy Booth, Don and Carolyn Podratz, Lorraine Bessellieu, Catherine DeBoes, and Judy Wolff.

She is survived by her son, Jim of Eureka, special daughter-in-law, Darlene of Eureka and Sally of Temecula; grandsons, Lucas Murgia of the U.S. Navy and William Lewis of Eureka; granddaughter, Veronica Lewis of Ferndale; great-grandchildren, Alexandria,Tyler, and Savanah Broderick of Ferndale, Kassidy Murgia of Texas and Olivia Murgia of Seattle; nieces, Marsha Williams of Lower Lake and Dottie Lee of Eureka; nephew, Larry Alles and wife Estelle of Weaverville; great-nieces, Jenni, Molly and Melissa; great-nephew, Jason; 2 great-great nephews, 2 great-great nieces, and several cousins.

Predeceased were her parents, husband Bob 2009, she son Bill 2011, her sister Cleota (Cle) Alles and her special cousin Barbara Battle.

Jim and Darlene went above the call of duty taking care of her and making sure she stayed in her home which she loved.

Per her wishes, there is to be no services but the family will have a celebration of life in a couple of months.

Donations may be made to the ; Hospice of Humboldt (Curtis Care Fund) or .

Special thanks to Dr. Beth Abels and her staff, family members and Hospice for their loving care for Edie. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 15, 2019