Edith Vojtek


1921 - 2019
Edith Vojtek Obituary
EDITH VOJTEK

1921-2019

Edith I. (Murphree) Vojtek, 97, wife of the late Robert Vojtek passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Sasakwa, Oklahoma September 25, 1921 and was a daughter of the late Key Cass Murphree and Nida Frances (Fuller) Murphree. She lived most of her life in Eureka, CA and more recently in Farmington, CT. She was a para-professional in the Eureka Public School System until her retirement. She attended Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hartford. During WWII, she was a riveter at Consolidated Aircraft, Ft. Worth, Texas. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and RoseAnne Vojtek of Bristol, and two granddaughters, Caroline O'Brien and Holly Roche. Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the ,
Conn. Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Edith's family invites you to leave a condolence message in Edith's guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 15, 2019
