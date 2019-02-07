EDNA MAE FISCHER

AGE 100

October 14, 1918 -

January 24, 2019

Fischer, Edna Mae passed away on January 24, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Assisted Living in Fairfield. Edna was born in Santa Rosa on October 14, 1918 to Gladys and Harley Hall. She attended grammar and high school in Santa Rosa. She married Henry Fischer II in 1938. They were married for 66 years and resided in Eureka. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years. She was an avid Oakland A's fan since her youth. She enjoyed fresh flowers and See's candies. Edna was the matriarch of five generations.

She is preceded in death by her husband Henry; sons, James and Hank Fischer; and sister Lorene. She is survived by her daughter Jill and Stuart Galles; five grandchildren Scott, Holli, Heather, Cynthia, and Jamey; nine great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

At her request no service will be held. Contributions may be made to your local animal shelter. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary