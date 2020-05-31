Edward Anthony Baratti Born November 07, 1953 died late April 2020

Edward was born in Scotia, Ca Attended Rio Dell elementary and St.Bernard's High school where he was class Valedictorian. After graduation Edward helped his brother in milking. Soon after his brother joined the Marine Corps Edward joined the Marines. During the Vietnam War he was an F-4 F-5 airplane mechanic. He was stationed in the Philippines. After 6 years he moved to Hawaii whereby he became a nuclear shipwright at Pearl Harbor. He retired from there (35 years at 55) He spent his free time (while working at Pearl) in giving clothing and feeding the young children who needed such aid. His charitable contributions were great. He then moved to the Philippines and continued his charity work. His son Tony preceded him in death. His brother Joseph who was 11 months apart died two days later than Edward. They were as close as twins' what one did the other did. Edward was greatly loved by his brothers, especially Joseph, his mother-father and especially his sisters. Mine eyes have seen the Glory



