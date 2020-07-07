Ed passed away at "Wellness Center" in Fortuna on June 30, 2020, after spending two weeks at St. Joseph's Hospital due to complications in his battle with cancer.Ed was born Feb. 2, 1932 in Loleta to Mario and Esther Bognuda. He attended grammar school in Elk River and was a graduate of Eureka High.On August 23, 1952 he married Valerie Shirley. Together, they had four children, Gary, Kevin, Karen and Brian.Ed also served in the Army during the Korean War where he was stationed at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Denver, Co. He was a Sergeant 1st class. After the service he worked at Levy Zentner, Select Cysco, and Pacific Seafoods.Ed was a devoted, loving and generous Dad! When not working, Ed was was very active in his children's endeavors, supporting his sons in various racing activities and his daughter with her horse in gymkhanas.Upon retiring he moved to Crescent City. An avid fan of NASCAR racing, Ed thoroughly enjoyed watching his son Brian race at the Samoa Drag Strip. He also looked forward to his daily walks with his two very close friends, Frank & Julian.Ed is survived by his children, Gary (Marci), Kevin (Elisa), Karen (Scott) and Brian; his grandchildren, Jamison, Ryan, Jennifer (Edgar), Drew (Holly), Max; great grandchildren, Malia and Klayden; sister, Livia Manfredda; ex-wife & friend, Valerie; and his partner for 30+ years, Nancy. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister, Faye. Due to COVID, a small private service will be held for family on July 8th at the Veteran's Ocean View Cemetery in Eureka. Pastor David Groe will be officiating.