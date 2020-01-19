Home

Edward C. Arnold


1938 - 2019
Edward C. Arnold Obituary
EDWARD C. ARNOLD

1938-2019

Edward C. Arnold died December 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born July 5, 1938 in Coos Bay, Oregon to Harold Arnold and Deloris Arnold (Aldrich). Following high school he joined the U.S. Navy in 1955. After serving for 4 years, he came home and met the love of his life, Linda Yost. They married July 1960 in Eureka, California. They celebrated 59 years of marriage last July. Ed had a great love for his family and being outdoors. He was a commercial fisherman for over 45 years.
Ed was proceeded in death by his parents Harold Arnold (Bernice) and Deloris Aldrich (James) of Coos Bay, Oregon, granddaughter Hilary Arnold of Oakdale, California and grandson Jason Hubbard of Eureka.
Ed was survived by his wife Linda Arnold, daughter Michele Hubbard (David), son Melvin Arnold (Kim), grandsons Mathew
Hubbard and Bryan Hubbard (Nannette) all of Eureka, granddaughter Melissa Arnold of Oakdale, California, brothers Robert Arnold (Mary) of Portland, Oregon and James Aldrich of North Bend, Oregon, brothers-in-law Michael Yost (Sandra) of Redding, California and Ted Yost (Lynn) of Eureka and sister-in-law Meg Walkley (David) of Eureka. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life on February 1st at The Lodge, 445 Herrick Ave., Eureka, 1:30pm-4:30pm. Donations can be made to Hospice of Humboldt.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 19, 2020
