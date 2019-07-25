|
|
EDWARD
GLEN BASSETT
Edward Glen Bassett ran into the arms of his heavenly Father on April 22, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Bunny, and his children, Dawn Bassett, Kathy Bassett, Melanie (Warren) Dickey, and Danny (Ana) Bassett; his grandchildren, Ben Dickey, Brock Dickey, Kevin (Cheyeanna) Janeiro, Ryan Janeiro; and great-grandchildren, Ellie, and Roman Janeiro. He is also survived by his niece, Gayle, and several nephews.
A Celebration of Life is planned for August 3, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at Hydesville Community Church, 3296 Hwy 36, Hydesville, CA 95547.
Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Hospice, Hydesville Community Church, or a charity or church of your choice.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 25, 2019