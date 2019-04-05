EDWARD KENNETH GUYER SR



NCCM Edward Kenneth Guyer Sr, 73, of Hoopa California passed away February 8th 2019 of esophageal cancer with his wife and his son by his side. Edward was born February 6th 1946 in San Diego California to the late Twila (Wing) Poling and Edward Kenneth Poling. Edward's mother passed away when he was just 3 yrs. old. Edward and his sister were adopted by Gay H. and Gertrude Guyer of Pocatello Idaho. After graduating high school, Edward enlisted in the Navy January 3rd 1964, which he spent the next 29 years proudly serving his country including 2 tours of Vietnam in 1968 and 1972. At the time of his retirement from the Navy in 1993 which Edward received numerous awards for his service he also reached the rank of Naval Counselor Master Chief Petty Officer of the United States Navy, job well done…Edward is survived by his loving wife Theresa Guyer of Hoopa Ca, one son Edward (Kendall) Guyer II of Hoopa Ca, Grandsons Richie and Spike Guyer of Hoopa Ca, mother-in-law Kathie (David) Ruckman of Modesto Ca, step children Natasha (Anthony) Knight of Willow Creek Ca, Tonya Conoboy (Sivert Log) of Eureka Ca, Tanya Conoboy (Ken Ward) of Modest Ca and step grandchildren Anthony, Robert, Brenden Knight of Willow Creek Ca, Caden and Addie Lou Conoboy (little girl stinky feet) pa pa Ed named Addie Lou! also of Willow Creek Ca. Edward is also survived by a very special brother-in-law Michael Burgi whom Edward loved dearly and sister-in-law Anna (Dennis) Kleinhans of Klamath Ca. Also survived by Edward are step children from a previous marriage Richard (Kristen) Blake of Hoopa Ca, Cynthia Williamson, Terri Rivera, Dorthy Frye, Warren (Mokie) Black (deceased) and family in Idaho and Edward's special friends Chet McCovery and Meri Mae Marshall of Hoopa Ca. Edward was preceded in death by his former wife Leitia (Lovey) Jackson, his birth and adoptive parents, sisters Ada May Exeter, Wanda L, Johnston and brother Isaiah (Ike) Ehlers. Funeral services with military honors will be April 6th 2019 at 1:00 pm at the First Assembly Church of God in Hoopa Ca. Special Thank You to Dr. Jennifer Choate (Oncology) Dr. Dusten Macdonald (Radiation) and Dr. Howard Fellows (Oncology) for taking great care and showing great compassion to my husband Edward Guyer… We are forever grateful to you… and to you Michael Burgi for taking care of your brother-in-law through this difficult fight. Ed will always love you. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary