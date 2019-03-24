|
|
EDWARD NORMAN HOTALEN
Edward Norman Hotalen passed away quietly in his home February 12th 2019. Edward was born on July 31st 1950 to Norman and Francis Hotalen in Port Jervis, New York. His parents preceded him in death. Edward's early years was working for the Forest Service where he became a smoke jumper, then worked on an engine crew and then worked as a dispatcher. After he retired he continued to help at the dispatch in Fortuna during the summers. Edward enjoyed telling people about his adventures, and he was never without a good story. Edward loved working for the Forest Service, spending time with his family, gardening and woodworking. Edward lived in Humboldt County since 1985. Edward is survived by his sister Norma, wife Joanel, son Lancin, stepson Joshua and his grandchildren Kian, McKena and Charlotte.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 24, 2019