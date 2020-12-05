Einar M. Andersen of Eureka, passed away in his home Friday November 20th with his wife of 68 years by his side. Einar was born to Einar and Dorthy Andersen on June 4, 1932 in Eureka, Ca.He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Edmond Andersen, sister Gloria Schleef, uncle Bill and Dee, and aunt Marie and Queen.Einar is survived by wife Barbara Andersen, son Robert(Bob) Andersen and Merleen, son Richard Andersen and Syretta, son Joseph(Joe) Andersen and Sandra, grandsons Justin Andersen, Coleman Andersen, Jacob(Jake) Andersen, Seth Andersen, Jordan Andersen and six greatgrandchildren, Cousins Del, Gary and LindaEinar was married to the love of his life Barbara Lewis on November 1, 1952 in Ferndale, Ca by Barbara's father, Rev. Robert Lewis.In December of 1952 he enlisted in the Army. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan where he was a member of the Heavy Weapons Infantry Division.After returning from his service he worked at the Hammond log pond. He then became an automotive body repairman and painter which eventually led him to a job with the City of Eureka for 20+ years leading to his retirement. He was responsible for any body repair or painting that needed to be done on all of the city vehicles from police cars to school buses. If there was not any vehicles that needed his attention he would be found painting the streets throughout the city. As remembered by his son, "if you saw cones Dad was there".Einar was very involved in his kids childhood. Their hunting and fishing trips are some of their fondest memories. He was a Webelos den leader and Scoutmaster for cub scout pack 67. He helped coach their youth sports whenever he could, including being an assistant coach in Eureka's Babe Ruth program, a place where he and Barbara became regulars as they followed their grandsons. They could be seen sitting on the third base side rain or shine and usually with a polish dog in hand. So much that there are still two stadium seats that bare their names at what is now Bomber Field.He enjoyed paddling around the bay with his fishing pole in his free time as a kid and fishing out on the ocean with his Dad who had a commercial fishing boat later on in life. Something he was able to enjoy again in his "golden" years with his friend and son. He loved abalone diving off the coast of Fort Bragg and hunting mule deer in Modoc County was always the highlight of his year. Although he might have enjoyed the nights in the "Blue Room" at Boyd Springs more than the actual hunt. Majority of his summers were spent at Benbow RV Park golfing and telling stories with a highball in hand to family and friends. Whether it was Fort Bragg, Modoc, Benbow or any place the "Wagon Master" could get his friends and family to bring their trailers and RVs and "circle the wagons" it didn't matter to Einar.Above all else Einar was a loving husband for 68 years, an amazing Dad and the best Grandpa! He treated everyone with respect and friends as if they were family. He treasured all moments with his family whether they were from a far or local. He was a gentle, reasonable man by nature and wittier than most. He will be missed by us all. He was a simple man with simple values that shaped us all.The family would like to thank all friends and family members that have helped with his care as of late and supported us through these times. Thank you to Brian his care provider. He appreciated you all. The family will be postponing a celebration of life until we can do him justice with the celebration he so deserves.