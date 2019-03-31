ELAYNE ALYCE KETCHUM



"Second star to the right and straight on 'til morning."

--J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan

In Loving Memory of Elayne Alyce Ketchum who passed away on September 19th, 2018.

Born December 2, 1947 in Orange County, CA.

Beloved mother/wife/sister/aunt/auntie and friend. Daughter Erinn Alyce Kauer of Tacoma, WA. Husband Chuck Peck of Fortuna, CA. Parents Bonnie and Ed (both deceased). Siblings Susan and Michael (deceased), sister in law Carol. Newphews Miles, Mark and Ian. Nieces Tanya, Rainbow, Lisa. Stepdaughter Lisa. Long time teacher and "mama bear" to Tyler.

Thank you to the Friends of Bill whom she befriended nearly 30 years ago and who helped her find her way and walk the path of fellowship. Keep on keeping on. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,

Courage to change the things I can,

And wisdom to know the difference.

Elayne lived a life full of experiences not many have had and she had many stories to tell. She traveled the West Coast extensively as well as throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Tireless advocate and savior to so many animals throughout her life. She would ask that you please spay and neuter your pets and care for them with love and respect. Be their voice as they have none and speak up if you see an animal being mistreated.

She was smart, funny, beautiful, caring, strong, and brave. She was wise beyond measure and would tell you the truth. Her shadow will miss her very much. I love you Mom.

Sounds of laughter shades of earth

Are ringing through my open views

Inciting and inviting me

Limitless undying love

Which shines around me like a million suns

It calls me on and on across the universe

Jai Guru Deva, om

The Beatles-Across the Universe