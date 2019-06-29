SFC ELDEN C. JUSTUS



Aug. 19, 1927

Dec. 6, 1950

Headquarters Battery, 57th Field Artillery, 7th Infantry Division

SFC Justus, from Arcata, CA, was killed in action near Hagaru-ri in North Korea on Dec. 6, 1950. He was last seen directing his men in repulsing an enemy attack while covering for the withdrawal of American troops from the battlefield. His remains were recovered from a communal gravesite in North Korea in 2004. In April 2019, the Department of the Army POW/MIA Accounting Agency completed DNA testing of those remains, issued a certification of his identity and his family was notified of this identification at that time.

At the time of his death, Elden was survived by his widow Ruth Justus

(later McCardie), his children Jack and Lois, his mother Lois Childs and his sister Edna Smith.

Today, Elden is survived by his children Jack Justus (Anna); Lois Justus Hyman (Paul); his granddaughters Jennifer Justus Johnston (Pete) and their children Colton and Kelli and Elizabeth Justus Wolfe (Matt) and their daughter Johanna.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Paul's Chapel in Arcata.

Elden's remains will arrive in Arcata on July 8, 2019 and will lay in honor at Paul's Chapel for public visitation on July 9 and 10.

Funeral will be held on July 11, 2019 at 11AM at the Elks Lodge in Eureka with internment immediately following at Greenwood Cemetery in Arcata.

Veterans attending the service are encouraged to wear your uniforms, caps and other insignia. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 29, 2019