ELEANOR MACHADO
1937-2020
Eleanor Machado was born March, 5 1937 to Manuel and Lena Machado. As a resident of Arcata, CA, she taught business and English at Mojave Desert in Petaluma and was a queen at the Portuguese hall in Arcata. Eleanor cared about friends and family dearly.
She is survived by her 3 brothers Joe, Manuel and John Machado and sister Celeste Brunner; nieces Lena Rentz, Cheryl Quigley, Christina and Charlotte Machado; nephew Manny Machado, her beloved cat Princess she adored.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 5, 2020