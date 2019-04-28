Resources More Obituaries for ELISE WILLIAMS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ELISE KAY WILLIAMS

Obituary Condolences Flowers ELISE KAY WILLIAMS



12-10-1955 - 4-5-2019

Our mother, granny, daughter, sister, wife, auntie, cousin, and caregiver will be forever missed. She brought joy, happiness, hope and pure love to all those hearts she touched in her short time here with us. Our lives have been changed forever.

Elise was the most selfless person to walk this planet. She gave everything her all! Growing up and spending time on Requa hill as a young child was most of the fond memories she would often share, especially with her dearest grandchildren. She always said she had the best Granny ever. Whether she had it in her mind and heart as a goal to be just that, she too is the best Granny ever! She lived her daily selfless life to make sure that her children and grandchildren and great-grandson would never have to worry. She showed strength, determination, devotion, honesty, integrity and unconditional love in every step in life she took. She would speak the truth even though it would hurt and then be right there with the support to shower you with the most love the heart could ever give.

She began all her careers with a focus on helping others. She worked with the kids in Johnson O'Malley, being a role model and teacher. She worked in the small local clinic and worked ambulance as a first responder/EMT, rescuing and caring for those in the times that they needed help the most. After this, she went on to pursue her degree to become a physicians' assistant. She graduated from the University of California Davis FNP/PA Program in 1997. She was one of only a couple hundred to have gotten the opportunity to attend the minority program as a proud Yurok tribal member. Elise was so devoted that she lived in her small home town of Klamath and commuted hours to work. For a period of time her and her husband lived up on the river, she would wake up get ready for work, cross the river and driveway out the old logging road to get to Highway 101 where she would drive to work in Eureka, where she helps those people in need. She for a period of time commuting to Redding.

For years she worked for United Indian Health Services, where she was so proud to care for her people in a way that not many can. In her recent days, she was commuting to work at Pelican Bay State Prison. Here she worked in the most selfless way, she treated each and every patient the same. She would say they are people too. They are someone's family. Family meant everything to her. Throughout her professional career, she often ran into times when her superiors would try to help her figure out how to see more, more, more patients. As it is in this world today, most people barely get any time with their caregiver; she would make certain that her patients received the time and care that they needed and deserved as human beings.

I found a post she put on Facebook a while back that said: "Work for A Cause, Not for Applause. Live Life to Express. Not to Impress. Don't Strive to Make Your Presence Noticed just make your Absence Felt."

This my momma sure did!

Elise Survived by her mother, Carol Williams; son, George Wilson (Jennie, grandchildren Raylie and Nellie); daughter, Amanda Wilson (grandchildren Sydney, Angelica, Emily, and great-grandson Sebastian); husband Michael (Felicia, Noah, Patrick, Daniel, Elizabeth (Daughter Flora) and Naomi Hamb; her brothers Greg, Matt, and Sean; the father of her children, George Wilson; and all her nieces and nephews that just adored their Aunt Elise! She will be survived by all those who had the blessing of having a special part of their heart touched by such an absolutely amazing woman and human being.

Elise will take her final journey and reach her final destination May 4th, 2019 On the Klamath River where she gave, lived, loved and devoted herself to all of us who were so very special to her; loved ones, family, friends, teachers, and very importantly her patients...A Celebration of life will follow from 12pm-4pm at the Yurok Tribal Office in Klamath, Ca. Here we will all join together and share special moments and times we were blessed to have with her.

We ask that Every-one who knew Elise Williams P.A.; and was touched by her special spirit to come and share.

