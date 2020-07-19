August 7, 1927 June 18, 2020

"Forty!" Woolworth's code word for cashier needs help with customers please! Our mom, Betty Davis, became well known as the "best cashier" at the Roseville Woolworths during the 70s/80s and her infamous "forty" call has gone down in Woolworths history!Our mother's story is a testament to her devotion to family, intense love, her thoughtfulness and infectious personality. Mom and her five siblings were raised in New York, specifically Utica, NY on Cornwall Avenue. Mom told us how she and all the other kids on that street would play together until "the street lights came on" and then everyone knew it was time to go home. Even as dementia took some of her memories, she could still name all the families that lived on that street. When mom was eight years old, her mother tragically died one month after delivering her seventh child. Mom and her sisters were separated from their brothers at that time and they moved into Saint John's home where they continued their childhood under the guidance of the Nuns and visits from their father and extended family.As mom and her sisters reached their teen years, they were allowed to move out of "the Home" and live with Aunts/Uncles at "Parkside", a beloved term for the tidy home where she and her 4 sisters shared a bedroom and one bathroom! Mom and her sisters formed an uncommon sisterly bond during those years that continued throughout their entire lives. This love extended to their eldest and youngest brother as well and the family truly enjoyed maintaining contact over the years. Family reunions were precious to them and continue to this day.Mom met our father, Curtis Edwin Davis, in the late 1940s when the two of them worked at the Railroad together. They were married on September 17th, 1949 and in 1950, their first child, Barbara, was born. When mom was pregnant with her fifth child, our family moved from New York to California by station wagon with our minimal belongings loaded in a trailer behind it.Mom went on to have seven children and was completely devoted to each of us. We all think we are our mom's favorite child, a clear sign of a truly loving mother. She supported all of our passions completely, which meant she participated in anti-nuclear protests, attended Elton John and Rod Stewart concerts with us, played poker (and often won) late into the night, attended her grandson's band and Theater performances, was in more than a few TikTok videos and recently marched in a local Women's March at the age of ninety. Our Mom knew how to "work the room" at parties and other gatherings and was very popular and fun to be with. People often commented that she went out of her way to acknowledge those she'd only met a couple times by sharing a laugh, reaching out to them and offering a non- judge mental attitude. She could make the most mediocre activity "an event" to remember with her smile and sense of humor, such as going through the carwash or getting groceries. She sparkled, adorning herself with shiny necklaces, bracelets and baubles! Shopping trips to the Discover shop or Michaels always meant handling any silver, gold, glass or bright object for a long time to fully appreciate its glory and then it was essential to purchase it and bring it home to display in her 'Museum' bedroom. She was blessed with an artistic ability to arrange photos and these glorious momentous in a pleasing way. At one point we noticed that every window in her beloved Mobile Home had a delicately placed glass picture in the left -hand corner. Mom had a style all her own that people noticed and commented on often.Mom's desire to be helpful to her family and others never wavered. It truly was the foundation of her happiness to be near and helpful to her children, grandchildren and the family she had in New York. She was committed to the nearly annual trips from CA to NY to visit her family there and it was a highlight of her life. Mom was devoted to the teachings of the Catholic Church her entire life and in her latter years she complemented those lifelong beliefs with the philosophy John Lennon eloquently shares in the song Imagine. It was not uncommon for mom to sing the words to Imagine if she happened to hear it or see the lyrics written somewhere. Life truly is brief, but her love goes on and on. All who knew Betty Davis, our mom, believe her lively spirit is among us still and forever will be, simply put everybody loved Betty.Betty resided in Newcastle CA for much of her life, from 1965 through 2011, San Anselmo, CA 2011 to 2017 and Eureka/Fortuna CA 2017 to 2020. Surviving Betty are her children Barbara Davis of Roseville, CA Debbie Davis(Charlotte Mayberry) of Vancouver, WA Elizabeth Davis(Robert Ekholdt) of Eureka,CA Kathy Davis of Vancouver, WA and Mary Jacobs (Michael) of San Anselmo, CA. Grandchildren: Tracy Davis of North Hampton, MA, Tim Davis(Marissa) of Sacramento, CA, Kathleen Hesseman of Plumas Lake, CA , Angela Rundle (Nick) of San Jose, CA, Curtis Davis of North Highlands, Arlo Jacobs of San Anselmo ,CA, Lila Ekholdt of Eureka, CA and four great grandchildren: Naomi Davis, Jasmine Davis, Graham Rundle and Ainsley Rundle.Also surviving Betty are her sisters Pat Bankert of Schenectady NY and Donna Gauthier of Fayetteville, NY. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Don J and Francis Kauth; her sister Joan Rolands, sister Shirley White, sister in law Winnie Kauth, her son Curtis E. Davis Jr. and daughter Pamela Jean Davis.Our family is grateful to our moms loyal Woolworth friends who kept in touch with mom and brightened her life and ours for many years, to Chris and Barbara Wessinger for your thoughtful support and donation in moms memory, to the anonymous donor of a bench at the Eureka Zoo in our Moms honor. Our family has heartfelt gratitude for the staff of the First Choice Care Home in Fortuna and the Eureka Adult Day Health Center who showed mom great respect and made a tremendous difference in the quality of moms life in her final months.