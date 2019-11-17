|
Elizabeth (Betty) Louise Hurst
1933-2019
Elizabeth (Betty) Louise Hurst, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Heaven gained an artistic angel October 16, 2019. Betty was born in Chicago, Illinois January 21, 1933 to Alice & Virgil Norris.
In 1938 Alice married Walter Fresholtz and shortly after adopted Betty. She was a very happy child growing up with her parents, aunts, uncles and cousins and on the farm in Princeton, Minnesota. She was especially fond of the farm animals which she loved deeply.
When Betty was 12, the family moved to Fort Lewis, Washington where her Mom, (Alice) was a nurse as WWII was ending. At the age of 13 the family moved to Fortuna, California. Betty graduated from Fortuna High School in 1950.
In 1951 she married the love of her life, Jack Clifford Hurst. They had three children; Cheryl, Michael and Walt.
One of Betty's first jobs was at a fabric store in Fortuna. She loved to sew and made many beautiful clothes. Betty worked at Sear's for 18 years, then went to work for Quality Floors in Fortuna. She dearly loved the business and later worked for Wise Flooring. Just as we thought she was going to retire; she opened her own business: Betty's Blinds and Things.
Betty loved being an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Fortuna. She sang with the Ferndale choir for over 20 years. Betty also enjoyed helping with the annual fundraiser for the Fortuna Library. She also volunteered at the voting polls, greeting friends with her wonderful smile. Betty was a big believer in giving blood with her special type O-, she donated often.
Betty's artistic talent was a wonderful hobby for many years. Her paintings often won awards at the Humboldt County Fair. She loved the special time she shared with many of her friends at Fortuna Fabrics and Crafts, and always looked forward to their weekly painting get togethers. She also loved her time spent fishing with her husband Jack.
Betty was proceeded in death by her parents, Walter and Alice Fresholtz, Son Michael Hurst and Grandson John Hurst.
She is survived by the love of her life Jack Hurst, daughter Cheryl Hurst and her husband Curtis Wood. Son Walt Hurst and his wife Sherrie Hurst, and daughter in law Jerry Hurst. Her grandchildren, Cory Price, Saunda Price Kitchen, Jack (JC) and his wife Shawna Hurst, Brandon Hurst and wife Katie and Dustin Hurst and his wife Stacey as well as grandson Chris Crowel. Betty was also survived by Great Grandchildren, Ashley, Shelby and Anthony Price, Grace and Ella Kitchen and their siblings Kirsten Thrap, Ashley Kitchen and Chase Kitchen, Cody and Katie and Valerie Hurst, Raylan and Reese Hurst and JD Hurst. Betty leaves behind 10 Great-Great Grandchildren, countless friends and family members whom she loved greatly.
A celebration of life will be held November 23, 2019 at her beloved Christ Lutheran Church, 2132 Smith Lane, Fortuna, Ca. 95540 at 2:00pm. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to . The family would like to thank Fortuna St. Joseph's Hospital, Eureka St. Joseph's Hospital, along with the special care and attention she received from the nurses and aids, as well as special care from all the staff at Fortuna Rehabilitation & Wellness Center in Fortuna. Special Thanks to Dr. Baird.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 17, 2019