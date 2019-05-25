ELLIS R. WILLIAMSON



Ellis Ray Williamson, born in July of 1920, passed away on March 14, 2019 in Eureka, California at the age of 98. Ellis was adopted as a young child by Paul and Dr. Victory Williamson of Eureka, California.

Ellis was a graduate of Eureka High School and Humboldt State University (known as Humboldt State College at the time), and went on to become an educator at his high school alma mater where he taught history, civics, driver's training, and served as renown tennis coach, for both the boys' and girls' teams, for 21 years. Ellis led the prep tennis teams to a combined 469 wins, 11 ties, and a mere 36 losses, and estimates he used "7,560 balls and traveled 43,821 miles" during his tenure as Eureka High's tennis coach.

Tennis was Ellis's primary passion and greatest gift, not simply as a coach, but as a life-long competitive athlete. Dubbed the "finest tennis player ever produced on the North Coast" by the Times-Standard in 2000, Ellis was winning age-group national championship titles throughout most of the 20th century. In 1958, Ellis won the South of Ireland Open Tennis Championship Worlds, the second oldest surviving tennis tournament behind Wimbledon at the time. According to an article in Sports Illustrated, the then 83 year-old Ellis, who was ranked #29 nationally at the time, is quoted as saying, "It's just a chronological age. We don't pay any attention to it. But we're having aches and pains that we didn't have at 65." He goes on, "If you play two or three times a week, you stay in shape for tournaments, then we don't fall apart." Ellis's greatest rival on the court, and good friend off the court, was fellow local Chuck Lucchesi, who was one year younger than Ellis. They began their competitive tennis affair in 1966, and squared off more than 2,500 times over a span of decades, playing together weekly, and traveling to tournaments in their motor homes. They were at one point ranked second and third, respectively, among northern California senior players.

When not teaching, coaching, or competing in regional, national, and international tennis tournaments, Ellis had a business to run. Originally built (and later expanded) by Ellis in the mid-1970's, the Eureka Indoor Tennis Club is where Ellis further honed his tennis prowess, and passed along his skills and passion for the game to legions of tennis players of all ages. The club was a tennis ball's throw away from Ellis's home, and according to the club's current owner and pro, Larry Sanborn, Ellis was, and continues to be, revered as an icon not only at the club, but up and down the West Coast. Although Ellis sold the club to Larry in the mid-1980's, Ellis was an institution at the club for decades, continuing to frequent his favorite haunt well into his 90's.

As a member of "The Greatest Generation", Ellis also served our country as a sergeant and finance clerk in the US Army during World War II.

Ellis was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Victory Williamson, his maternal aunt, Alice Elizabeth Harris of Eureka, and his on-court rival and dear friend, Chuck Lucchesi. Ellis is survived by his long-time partner, Mary Lou Lorensen, as well as a supportive circle of friends, including Charlie Zana, Bob Kirkpatrick, Larry Henderson, Larry Sorensen, and Pete Murray, among others.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to the team at Frye's Care Home in Eureka, especially devoted caregiver Brian Heaney, for taking such excellent care of Ellis in his later years, and to the Veterans Administration Home Care team and Hospice of Humboldt for their care of Ellis toward the end.

A memorial service will be held for Ellis on Friday, June 7th at 2:00 PM at Sander's Funeral Home, 1835 E Street, Eureka. Friends (and fans) are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellis's memory can be made to the Eureka High School tennis program, or "EHS Tennis", and mailed to Eureka High School Finance Department, 1915 "J" Street, Eureka, California 95501. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary