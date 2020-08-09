Elmer Lee Cornelius, 85 of Ferndale, California died peacefully at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life for 35 years, Dr. Bonnie Deister of Ferndale. He is survived by his children Randy Cornelius (Judy) of Baltimore, MD and Kevin Cornelius of Montgomery Creek, CA He was much loved by Bonnie's children and their spouses, Michael Vaillancourt (Pam), Andrew Vaillancourt (Tiffany), of Sacramento, CA, Daniel Vaillancourt (Lorri) of Knox, Maine, and Amy Vaillancourt Gomes (Greg) of Ferndale, CA. Grandchildren include Anna, Emma, Ben, Scott, Marcus, Megan, Adam, Jennifer and Randy. He had several nieces and nephews, and five great grandchildren. Elmer was predeceased by his parents Roy and Ethel Cornelius and brother Wesley Cornelius.Elmer was an avid bowler who traveled with Bonnie for years out of town to matches with the E & O Match Club. He also bowled in senior leagues at Harbor.He and Bonnie traveled the world on 15 cruises and camped and fished in their motor home for many years.He worked for LP for over 25 years and was a resident of Humboldt for 63 years.Due to Covid there will be no services. Elmer will be buried in a private service at Lower Lake Cemetery next to his parents and brother. Contributions may be directed to Hospice of Humboldt.