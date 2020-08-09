1/1
Elmer Lee Cornelius
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elmer Lee Cornelius

Elmer Lee Cornelius, 85 of Ferndale, California died peacefully at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life for 35 years, Dr. Bonnie Deister of Ferndale. He is survived by his children Randy Cornelius (Judy) of Baltimore, MD and Kevin Cornelius of Montgomery Creek, CA He was much loved by Bonnie's children and their spouses, Michael Vaillancourt (Pam), Andrew Vaillancourt (Tiffany), of Sacramento, CA, Daniel Vaillancourt (Lorri) of Knox, Maine, and Amy Vaillancourt Gomes (Greg) of Ferndale, CA. Grandchildren include Anna, Emma, Ben, Scott, Marcus, Megan, Adam, Jennifer and Randy. He had several nieces and nephews, and five great grandchildren. Elmer was predeceased by his parents Roy and Ethel Cornelius and brother Wesley Cornelius.
Elmer was an avid bowler who traveled with Bonnie for years out of town to matches with the E & O Match Club. He also bowled in senior leagues at Harbor.
He and Bonnie traveled the world on 15 cruises and camped and fished in their motor home for many years.
He worked for LP for over 25 years and was a resident of Humboldt for 63 years.
Due to Covid there will be no services. Elmer will be buried in a private service at Lower Lake Cemetery next to his parents and brother. Contributions may be directed to Hospice of Humboldt.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Standard on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times-Standard

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved