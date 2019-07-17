ELONA ENGELKE



Elona Engelke passed away peacefully, family by her side, on June 4, 2019, after a short illness. Elona was born in Scotia on March 19, 1954, after her family had recently immigrated to America from Germany. The family lived in the Alderpoint/Blocksburg area for a number of years before relocating to Fortuna. After attending elementary schools in both Blocksburg and Fortuna, Elona graduated from Fortuna Union High School. She earned a BA from University of California, Davis, and a Master's from California State University at Humboldt. Elona had a successful music career in Hanover and Munich, Germany, working in the music instrument business and as a vocal performer in a number of pop bands. She enjoyed her time abroad but chose to return to her original home in Fortuna, where she lived happily with her beloved cats while continuing her passion in the arts until her death. She enjoyed teaching and taught German at College of the Redwoods for some years. Elona also taught English as a Second Language in Fortuna. Despite her gift for teaching, her true gift and greatest joy was her craft art. Elona was well known for her Folk Art creations in fabric, wood and paper mache and had an extensive following of her holiday and cat-themed artwork. Her creations also had a strong following on various online marketplaces. Elona is survived by her sister, Marion Wagner, niece Madeleine Wagner, and nephew Max Wagner, all of Petaluma, California, as well as her nephew Scott Engelke of Anaheim, California. She is pre-deceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Rudy and Donna Engelke of Upland, California, and her parents, Elsbeth "Betty" and Hans Engelke of Fortuna.

A memorial will be held graveside, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Sunrise Cemetery in Fortuna.

Family assisted by Parent-Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, Petaluma. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 17, 2019