EMIL PAWLUS
October 10, 1940 -
August 28 , 2019
Emil Pawlus, known to many as Moe, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of family and friends at the age of 78.
He was preceeded in death by his parents and his brother Richard.
He is survived by his wife Suzie, his sister Jill Kovocovich, his daughter Jennifer Dame; step children, among which are Lisa and Rachel Kostic; numerous grandchildren. Nieces and grand neices.
Emil bought Pawlus Floor Covering from his father Leo, installing floor coverings all over Humboldt County and Alaska, later selling it to his brother
Richard. He moved to Palo Cedro bought Bottle Stop Liquors and Live and Frozen Bait Company, where he sold 'the best crickets and worms'.
He came to know the Lord at 40 in Little Country Church in Palo Cedro. There he met his best friend Ron Mack, they went on to sell insurance together and have remained friends ever since. After moving back to Eureka and retiring he went to work driving a cement truck, then later hauling carbon ash. He then took on a part-time job as a truck driver for McClellan Mountain Spring Water until it became a full time job. He retired again, and then later went to work for the City of Arcata as a part-time bus driver and retired for the last time.
Emil enjoyed many things in his life and was very artistic. Among his interests were bowling, golfing, getting his pilots license, body building, motorcycles, fishing, fishing and more fishing, ocean and rivers. He loved skiing at Horse Mountain, Mt. Shasta, Ashland, even going as far as Switzerland to ski the Swiss Alps with Jerry Carlson. Although they didn't ski because of a twisted ankle, while there they did travel Europe extensively.
He was a member of the Wiyot Tribe of Loleta, Humboldt Grange and the Elks Lodge in Eureka.
He will be missed by many, especially his fishing buddies and his many brothers & sisters in Christ.
He is now in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ, telling stories (I'm sure) because we all know how he loved to talk, he was a natural. He could talk to just about anyone, about just about anything and he really loved spreading The Word.
Donations can be made to Humboldt Teen Challenge or the .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 8, 2019