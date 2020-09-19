1/1
Emma Mary (Peterposten) Filippini
1920 - 2020
Emma Mary (Peterposten) Filippini

Emma died at her home in Arcata on September 4, 2020 at 99 years due to complications from a fall. She was born November 26, 1920 in Lodi, CA. She married her dear husband, Ernest, in 1943. They lived and farmed in Hughson, CA. Forty-two years ago they moved to Arcata to be closer to their daughters and families. Mom loved to cook, garden and travel. Her work as a Hospice Shop volunteer brought her joy and new friendships. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands: Linda and O'Rourk Swinney, Esther and Neil Gilchrist; grandchildren Gregory Gilchrist and Sarah Schiek and husband, Paul; and great-grandchild, Rosary Schiek. She is preceded in death by her dear husband, Ernest (2002) and sister, Rosie Pasquetti, and brother, Jimmy Peterposten. No formal service will be held; her ashes will be placed next to her husband. If inclined donations may be make to Hospice of Humboldt or "Food for People, Inc." in Eureka.

Published in Times-Standard on Sep. 19, 2020.
