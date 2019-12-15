|
|
ESTHER JUNE ORLANDI
June 8, 1925 -
December 1, 2019
Esther "June" Orlandi (nee Erickson) born June 8, 1925, passed away peacefully with family by her side on December 1, 2019.
June was born in Arcata, California to Cynthia Bartella Erickson and Gustof Edwin Erickson. She attended school in Trinidad and Arcata. As a young adult, June performed in several local theaters in Eureka and Arcata. During her senior year at Arcata High School, her stepbrother, Ralph Goddi, introduced June to his best friend Reno Orlandi who was attending Humboldt State University. That's where June and Reno's love story began. The family always chuckled about the fact that June married Reno in the month of June in
Reno, Nevada.
June worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Herb Moore. After 10 years, she transitioned to the office of Dr. Scott Holmes where she continued the work that she loved until her retirement.
Public service was important to June throughout her lifetime. She served on the Arcata Elementary School PTA. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society and March of Dimes. June was also a Rotary Paul Harris Recipient.
In 1965, Reno and June purchased Marino's Club in downtown Arcata from Reno's father, Marino. During the years that they owned the club, Reno and June became involved with many community organizations. Reno and June owned Marino's Club until they sold the business and retired in the 1980s. Retirement gave June and Reno more time to enjoy their mutual love of travel.
Throughout their 68-year marriage, June and Reno traveled extensively across the United States, Europe, and Australia. They thoroughly enjoyed road trips in their motorhome along with friends in the Good Sam Club. They also often enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their summer home in Willow Creek.
June is survived by her large and loving family: her sister Dorothy Nicholson; her three daughters: Lynn (Ron) Stempek, Judy (Doug) White, and Janice (Kim) Kellenberg; her grandchildren: Cynthia Stempek (Jeff Dickow), Craig (Meadow) Stempek, Caron (Brandon) Strop, Adam Starkey (Ted Scutti), Kory Starkey, Derek (Rebecca) Kellenberg, Margaux (Jeremy) Hought, and Brandon (Jenny) White; her great-grandchildren: Beau Stempek, Eden Stempek, Evan Stempek, Matt Strop, Max Strop, Michael Strop, Ava Kellenberg, Cal Kellenberg, Olivia Hought, Beckett Hought, Allison White, and Charlie White; her sister-in-law: Rena Giori; and her three nieces and nephew: Debbie (Jerry) Johnson, JoAnn Kesser, and Joyce Miranda, Wayne (Gina) Giori.
June is preceded in death by her husband: Reno Orlandi; parents: Ed and Cynthia Erickson; stepmother: Pellegrini Goddi Erickson; half-brother: Ralph (Mary) Goddi; in-laws: Amelia and Marino Orlandi; "sisters" Mary Robertson and Bernice Riley; and brothers-in-law: Ed Nicholson and Emilio Giori.
The family wishes to thank the staff and management at McKinleyville Timber Ridge for their kindness and support of June during her five-year residency. She loved the Timber Ridge staff. The family would also like to thank Dr. Acquah, the social service providers, and nursing staff at Mad River Community Hospital for the excellent care they provided to June during the final week of her life.
A private memorial service will be held by the family at the gravesite and a public celebration of life will follow for friends at a later date.
Donations can be made in June's name to Hospice of Humboldt or the .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 15, 2019