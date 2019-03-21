EUGENE CURTIS BILDERBACK

Eugene (Dutch) Bilderback passed away on March 13 at age 84. He was born on February 23 2935 in Eureka where he lived all his life attending Franklin Elementary school, Eureka Jr. High and Eureka Senior High, the latter place where he enjoyed playing baseball and following that sport for many years.

Later he followed in the footsteps of his father and brother Vernon by working as a local longshoreman until his retirement in his later years.

He is survived by his brother James and wife Marilyn, his nieces Marcia and Jo Bilderback, nephews Jim, Gene, and David Bilderback (of Wyoming) and great nephew David Bilderback Jr. all of Eureka, Mike Lampella and wife Mary Ellen and Rick Lampella all of Redding, Gary Lampella and wife Marjorie of Fort Jones, California.

He was preceded in death by his mother Dora, father William, brother Vernon and his wife Dee, and half-sister Helen Lampella.

Eugene (Dutch) was under the thoughtful and dedicated care of Eureka Rehabilitation & Wellness Center as well as the Fortuna Rehabilitation & Wellness Center since 2010. His family cannot thank them enough for all they did to take care of our beloved Eugene.

There will be no funeral. Contributions in his memory can be made to a charity of your choice.