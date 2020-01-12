Home

Eugenia Moore Obituary
Eugenia Moore, age 72, passed away December 28 at Skripps Hospital in San Diego from severe arterial tear and a massive stroke of the brain.
Eugenia Lamongai Visaya, was born in Laguna
Province, Philippines.
Eugenia is survived by her husband, John Moore, stepsons Jimmy and Johnny Moore, son Michael, grandsons Michael and Jordan, granddaughters Katlyn and Ariel Holloman, two sisters Remy and Josephina and nieces and nephews who live in the Philippines.
Eugenia worked at Shopsmart in Redway where she was praised for her hard work and loyalty.
Eugenia was loved by all and will be deeply missed by family, store employees and many, many friends. A memorial service will be planned and announced.

May God grant His love and peace on all of us.

Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 12, 2020
