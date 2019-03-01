Home

Eula "Eileen" Fahey passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, in Santa Rosa. Mrs. Fahey was proud to have been "born on the farm" in western Kansas and loved photography, travel, and had a special passion for growing fuchsias.
Eileen Fahey is survived by her son Dana Patrick, granddaughters, Christine and Shannon, grandsons William Fahey III, and Alden. Eileen is predeceased by her daughter Shaun (1983) and husband William Fahey, Jr. (1999). There are currently no plans for a memorial service.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 1, 2019
