EVE SMITH MCCLARAN



1927 - 2019

On March 22, 2019, long-time Eureka resident Eve Smith McClaran passed away at the age of 91. Eve is survived by her sons John and Reid, her grandchildren John, Johanna and Sara and her sons and daughters-in-law, Raul, Keith, Patti, Yvonne and Nancy. She was preceded in death by Joe McClaran, her husband of 63 years, her daughter Mary, and her parents, Roy and Ethel Smith.

Eve was born in Great Falls, Montana on March 28, 1927 and grew up in Lewiston, Idaho. She graduated with a business degree from the University of Idaho, married Joe McClaran in 1948, and moved with him to Chicago where he attended law school. Before settling in Eureka in 1956, Joe and Eve lived in San Francisco and on The McClaran Ranch in Oregon. Eve spent the final few years of her life near her sons in the Bay Area.

Eve had a multitude of friends and lived her life in the service of others; her family, her church, her friends and her community. She served as the chair of the Humboldt Area Foundation, was an active member of the Christ Episcopal Church parish and devoted her time and talents to a variety of causes in the Eureka area.

A memorial service celebrating and remembering Eve's life will be held at 2:00, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 1428 H Street in Eureka. In lieu of flowers, Eve's family suggests a donation to the Humboldt Area Foundation.