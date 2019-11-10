Home

1923 - 2019
Evelyn Bishop born May 16, 1923 passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Oct. 28th surrounded by her family.
Her first husband, Jack Walsh preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Bill Bishop, daughter Deanne (Dee) Masino, stepson David Bishop, sister Carolyn Taylor, grandchildren, Dale Dennis and Dawn Lindstrom and Michael Bishop, 9 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. She
always loved children and babies and was so happy when they came to visit or she received pictures of them.
A special thank you to their next door neighbor, Fred Zak who was always there to lend a helping hand. Thank you to Rick Urban of the Faith Center for notifying me that Mom was in the hospital and Chris La Mont, also from the Faith Center, for taking Dad to the hospital and staying until I arrived.
There will be a private internment at a later date as Mom has requested.
We are all so thankful that she is no longer in pain.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 10, 2019
