Evelyn Doris Estes Poff, 91, passed away at Bel Aire Senior Living in American Fork Utah on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born in Hermosa/Redondo CA on January 5, 1928. Her parents, both from Canada, were Carl Alexander and Elsie Woit.

Growing up in the beach cities of southern California, Evelyn loved going to the beach with her siblings and also diving for coins in the plunge near the Redondo Beach Pier. She attended High School, called The Academy, on the campus of Pasadena Nazarene College in Pasadena, CA. She was the Vice-President of Student Body her senior year. Evelyn joined the Nazarene Church with her mother and siblings and was active her entire life. She was involved with music, missionary program, compassionate service and teaching the children. She married John Estes and they had 4 children. Evelyn loved babies. She was a loving, fun, musical and adventurous mother and worked tirelessly doing everything she could to raise her family. Evelyn and John moved to Humboldt County, CA in 1960. Not living by any of her family, she taught herself how to garden, preserve fruits and vegetable and so many other homemaking skills. She was a caregiver to so many people throughout her life. Even owned a care home with 5 senior ladies to care for.

Evelyn served for almost a year at a Native American School in AZ. She lived in Hemet, CA for several years and had many friends there. Later in life, she moved back to Northern CA and married Wayne Poff. Evelyn was a friend to everyone. She loved everyone. Everyone loved her because of her big heart, because she laughed easily and her beautiful smile. She loved her Savior Jesus Christ with all her heart. She tried to be like Him. She was a beautiful example of showing Christ like love to all. She would want to thank all those who have helped her on her way in this life. She taught her children to be grateful to others and to write thank you notes. So thank you to those special people who cared for Evelyn in her time of need.

Evelyn is survived by her children, John W. Estes (Dee), Don W. Estes (Wendy), Kathy Estes & Cindy (Jay) Estes Stuart Richins; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by spouses, John Estes & Wayne Poff; her parents, Carl Alexander and Elsie Woit; grandparents; sisters, Elsie Coats, Sue Austin, Lorie Davis, and brother Al Alexander.

Love and miss you Mama. Tell Daddy hi!

Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 25, 2019