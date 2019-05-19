Home

EVELYN MURPHY KUEHNERT
1933-2019

She was involved in child evangelism. She had classes for neighbor children in her home for many years.
She loved gardening. Hospitality was one of her gifts. Family meals were very important. She put a lot of care and love in the food she prepared.
She cared for and was involved with the care of her father-in-law until his death.
She had a heart for missions, supported various missionaries and was very active in her church.
She was married in 1952 and her husband Nevin Jerry Murphy died in 2003.
Her father Ted Bowser died in 1991, and her mother Francis Bowser in 2008.
Her surviving brother Ted Bowser from the Redding area, and her children Linda Griesbach Murphy from Fortuna, her son Ron Murphy from Wala Wala Washington and Mike Murphy in the Redding area.
Also her husband Karl Kuehnert who she married in 2009.
Memorial service will be on June 2, at 2:00 PM at the Eureka Seventh Day Adventist Church at 4251 F Street, Eureka Ca.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 19, 2019
