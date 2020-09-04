Everett Henkle
Everett Henkle was born June 14, 1939 in Corvallis, Oregon to Ralph and Mildred Henkle. He died at his home August 27th after a short battle from lung cancer.
In 1955 his family moved from Oregon to Eureka, CA where Everett enrolled at Eureka High School and graduated with the class of 1958. Later Everett joined the army and was stationed in Germany where he was assigned to guard duty. Then he returned to Eureka and found employment with Eureka City Schools as a custodian. He worked for the schools for over thirty years. After retiring from the schools he worked as a security guard and later trained as a caregiver.
He loved gardening and anything to do with the outdoors. He had been a volunteer at our Botanical Garden and was part of their green team. He also maintained a large garden at his own home. There were few flowers, plants, and trees that he couldn't name.
Everett was noted for his great energy and enthusiasm for life. He was a member of the Old Geezer hiking group and he hiked the trails and mountains with them for many years. Kayaking was also a favorite activity for him and he paddled with a group led by Linda Kutil. He could often be spotted walking along our freeway helping clean up trash. He also exercised early mornings at the Adorni.
Everett was a voracious reader, and had an amazing memory for every book he read. He especially loved to read poetry and wrote a few himself. He loved classical music and played it whenever he worked in his garage or drove his pickup. He usually recognized the songs being played. The Eureka Symphony performances were always a special treat for him, rarely missing one.
He was greatly loved by his family. He is survived by his wife Ruth, sisters Tamara Startare (Dave), Adrienne Lillo (Robert). Also by step-son, Mark Niles(Hazel), step-daughter Barbara Kramer(Chris) and step-grandchildren Crystal Niles, Heather Shumard, Ian Niles, Morgan Jimenez, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, Mike, Roy, Suzie, Tim, Tanya, Carl, Heidi and Douglas. He will also be missed by his little dog Simba.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Henkle, mother, Mildred Henkle, and brothers Gail Henkle, Roy Henkle and sister, Ardith Fezatte.
The memorial service will be by invitation only due to the lack of space available now. Any gifts in Everett's memory would be welcome by the Calvary Chapel, Eureka Center for Spiritual Living, or a favorite charity
.