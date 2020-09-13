1/2
Everette Wesley Ellingwood
1934 - 2020
Everette Wesley Ellingwood was born in Eureka, Ca on May 26, 1934 and went to his heavenly home on August 20, 2020 with his daughters by his side. He was the son of John Wesley Ellingwood of Fort Bragg and Loretta Nevada Lambert of Covelo. He was preceded in death by his wife Anita Ellingwood (Cruz), Gary Ellingwood and both of his parents. He is survived by his three daughters; Loretta (Tim) Walund of Oregon, Gale Ellingwood and Jay'ne McCain both of Eureka, Ca, three grandchildren Suz-Anne (Brian) Sexton, Christina (Cody) Miners, Lewman (Kaily) Walund and four great grandchildren, Brooks and Kinley Sexton, Hazel Miners and Wesley Walund also of Oregon and his beloved dog Missy. He enjoyed hunting for bear and deer as well as getting his share of abalone. The memorial will be held at noon on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Failth Center Church, 1032 Bay Street, Eureka where he had been a member for many years, seating will be limited due to the Covid19 restrictions. The viewing will be at the Sanders Funeral Home, 1835 'E' Street, Eureka from 10-11 also on September 14th, with a private burial to follow. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For more detailed information see his obituary at Lost Coast Outpost.com

Published in Times-Standard on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
10:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home - Eureka
SEP
14
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home - Eureka
1835 E Street
Eureka, CA 95501
(707) 442-2941
