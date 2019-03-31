FAY MADGE FRASER



April 27, 1926 -

March 20, 2019

Fay passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 at 92 years of age. Fay was born in Willits, California to Leslie and Madge Hardy. She was raised in the Blocksburg area and attended grade school at what is now the Blocksburg Town Hall. She attended Fortuna High School, but left school at a young age to help her mother, who became ill, and to help raise her younger brother, George.

She married the love of her life, Harold Fraser, on September 29, 1960 in Crescent City. They spent time in Bald Hills where they managed a cattle ranch and raised cattle of their own. Eventually they moved to Bear Harbor where they raised sheep.

In the early 70s they decided to move to Blocksburg where Harold did logging. In 1980 they bought property south of Blocksburg where they raised cattle. There they spent the rest of their lives enjoying their beautiful ranch.

Fay was a country girl who enjoyed gardening, canning, hunting, and most of all spending time with her dogs. She was never without a dog by her side.

She enjoyed having company. Anytime someone would drop in to visit she would insist on fixing them a meal. Just when you thought you couldn't eat another bite, she would bring out her delicious homemade pies that you could never resist.

She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends and always be remembered as "one tough country girl".

Fay was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Harold, her son, Gene Anzini, and daughter, Gayle Anzini. Also her mother Madge Phillips, father Leslie Hardy, stepfather, Ray Phillips, brothers, Richard and Art Hardy and George Phillips. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Judy Williams, stepson Roger, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Also her beloved dog, Buttons.

A celebration of life will be held on April 27th 2019 at the Blocksburg Town Hall at 12 p.m. Donations can be made to: Blocksburg Town Hall Assoc.

P.O. Box 122

P.O. Box 122

Blocksburg, California 95514 Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 31, 2019