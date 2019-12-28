|
|
FRANCES HELEN
MUNSON
Oct 20, 1932 -
Dec 19, 2019
At the age of 87, surrounded by her loved ones, passed away peacefully and left this world. She was born to Franz and Elsie Lundstrom in Wilmington, CA, and grew up in Lomita, CA. As a teenager she met her husband-to-be on the beach and it was love at first site. They were married 43 years before Mel passed. They were wonderful parents to Ken Munson and Karen Yunker. In younger years, Frances once tried out for The Thunderbirds roller derby. She also worked at Disneyland on opening day in 1955. Later she and Mel started their own business cleaning and painting boats in Dana Point, CA. After retiring to Humboldt County to be near her daughter, one of her favorite things to do was mow her yard and keep it beautiful, which she did until she was 83 years old. And of course, going to the casino, where she made new friends and that made her happy. Her grandchildren Bryan Munson, (Brett Munson -predeceased), Katie Crook and her husband Adam lit up her life. She was so happy to see them flourish! Her son-in law Bruce Yunker was so kind and thoughtful to her and they had many laughs together. Her last days were in Carlsbad, CA living with her son and daughter-in-law Christi, who gave her every comfort and a new extended family until a short illness let her pass. We will miss her forever and hope she is in Mel's arms again and surrounded by her loving family. Until we meet again, Love you mom!
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 28, 2019