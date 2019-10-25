|
FRANCES ALEXANDER
1927-2019
Frances Lucille Alexander, born September 29, 1927 in Portland, Oregon, passed peacefully the early morning of October 19, 2019 in Eureka, Ca. At the age of 93. Frances is survived by her husband of 74 years, L.R. Alexander, two children, Raymond and his wife Janice and Trudy and her husband Alan, five Grandchildren, Ron, Melinda, Les, Ross and Amanda. 14 Great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Frances' faith in God and her family was her greatest joys in life.
Frances was born to
William and Frances Archer. Her father worked as a Mill Right in Oregon, so as an only child she lived many places throughout the state. On December 31, 1945, she married L.R. Alexander. And together the couple owned and operated L.R. Alexander Logging and Mad river Hardwood Co. Frances was Les' partner in life has well as all their business ventures. After retirement, Les and Frances were fortunate enough to be able to travel the world together. It would be easier to say where they haven't been rather than where they had. Frances was part of the Daughters of the Nile up until her passing. Everyone that knew Frances loved and respected her. Frances was truly an amazing woman and she will be greatly missed.
Her funeral service will be held this Monday at 1 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home in Eureka, Ca.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 25, 2019