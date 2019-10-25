Times-Standard Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home - Eureka
1835 E Street
Eureka, CA 95501
(707) 442-2941
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home - Eureka
1835 E Street
Eureka, CA 95501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Lucille Alexander


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Lucille Alexander Obituary
FRANCES ALEXANDER

1927-2019

Frances Lucille Alexander, born September 29, 1927 in Portland, Oregon, passed peacefully the early morning of October 19, 2019 in Eureka, Ca. At the age of 93. Frances is survived by her husband of 74 years, L.R. Alexander, two children, Raymond and his wife Janice and Trudy and her husband Alan, five Grandchildren, Ron, Melinda, Les, Ross and Amanda. 14 Great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Frances' faith in God and her family was her greatest joys in life.
Frances was born to
William and Frances Archer. Her father worked as a Mill Right in Oregon, so as an only child she lived many places throughout the state. On December 31, 1945, she married L.R. Alexander. And together the couple owned and operated L.R. Alexander Logging and Mad river Hardwood Co. Frances was Les' partner in life has well as all their business ventures. After retirement, Les and Frances were fortunate enough to be able to travel the world together. It would be easier to say where they haven't been rather than where they had. Frances was part of the Daughters of the Nile up until her passing. Everyone that knew Frances loved and respected her. Frances was truly an amazing woman and she will be greatly missed.
Her funeral service will be held this Monday at 1 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home in Eureka, Ca.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sanders Funeral Home - Eureka
Download Now